Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.01

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 29948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on GDOT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.
Green Dot Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.
Institutional Trading of Green Dot
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Green Dot by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,334,000 after buying an additional 546,381 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after buying an additional 202,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,641,000 after buying an additional 302,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
