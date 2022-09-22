Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.01

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 29948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GDOT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Green Dot Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Green Dot by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,334,000 after buying an additional 546,381 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after buying an additional 202,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,641,000 after buying an additional 302,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

