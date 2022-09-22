Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.42

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.42 and last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 1232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBX. TheStreet lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $911.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.58). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,919,150.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 660,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,198,733.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,919,150.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 660,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,198,733.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William A. Furman sold 119,805 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $3,777,451.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 470,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,472.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.