Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Stock Price Down 6%

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) traded down 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42.
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
