Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Stock Price Down 1%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.03. 18,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 36,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Greenland Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenland Technologies Holding Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenland Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Greenland Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.