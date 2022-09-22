Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Trading Down 1%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.03. 18,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 36,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Greenland Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $38.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 6.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenland Technologies Holding Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenland Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Greenland Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

