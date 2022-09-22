Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) traded down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. 28,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 20,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.
Greenlane Renewables Company Profile
Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.
