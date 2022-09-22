Grimm (GRIMM) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 482.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Grimm has a total market cap of $71,779.68 and approximately $8.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grimm has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00127895 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.64 or 0.00623444 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002384 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,029.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
About Grimm
Grimm (CRYPTO:GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com.
Buying and Selling Grimm
Receive News & Updates for Grimm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.