Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Trading Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. 921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 185,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Specifically, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.08.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

