Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Trading Up 2.8%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 26 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 36,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GHLD shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Guild from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Guild Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guild

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Guild had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $287.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,995.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Guild during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guild in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Guild in the second quarter worth about $137,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Guild by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd raised its stake in Guild by 46.9% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guild

(Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

