GYSR (GYSR) Trading Down 25.1% This Week

GYSR (GYSR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One GYSR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00000398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GYSR has a total market cap of $633,202.92 and $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GYSR has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004293 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010915 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
GYSR Profile
GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io. The official website for GYSR is gysr.io. The official message board for GYSR is medium.com/gysr.
Buying and Selling GYSR
