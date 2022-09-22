H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.13-$4.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. H.B. Fuller also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.15-$1.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,134. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.54. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

In other news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $356,362.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,416.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

