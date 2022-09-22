Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Sells $445,039.08 in Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 80,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $445,039.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 499,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,587.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

HNRG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. 304,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,085. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.56. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Hallador Energy by 537.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

