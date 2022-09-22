Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Position Cut by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 659,166 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 149,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 245,299 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 458.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 592,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 486,231 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 7,286.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HBI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,195. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CL King cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Insider Transactions at Hanesbrands

In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also

