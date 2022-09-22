Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Trading Up 12.7%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 138,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 48,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Hannan Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.12 million and a P/E ratio of -25.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

About Hannan Metals

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

