Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.88

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.88 and last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

