Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates €73.00 Price Target for JOST Werke (ETR:JST)

JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) received a €73.00 ($74.49) target price from stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 85.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($68.37) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

JOST Werke Stock Performance

ETR JST remained flat at €39.30 ($40.10) during trading on Thursday. 6,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.94. JOST Werke has a 1-year low of €34.05 ($34.74) and a 1-year high of €56.30 ($57.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $585.57 million and a P/E ratio of 10.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.83.

About JOST Werke

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

