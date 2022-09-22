Haywood Securities Trims Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Target Price to C$15.00

Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Haywood Securities to C$15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRAG. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Bragg Gaming Group Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of BRAG opened at C$6.43 on Monday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12 month low of C$5.32 and a 12 month high of C$13.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$135.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

