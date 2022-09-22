HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up about 1.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $198.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.23 and its 200-day moving average is $215.36.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCA. Truist Financial increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

