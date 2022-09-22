Head to Head Analysis: Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) & Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alphabet and Viant Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 4 33 1 2.92 Viant Technology 0 0 5 0 3.00

Alphabet presently has a consensus target price of $146.87, suggesting a potential upside of 47.93%. Viant Technology has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 161.47%. Given Viant Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than Alphabet.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 25.89% 28.65% 20.30% Viant Technology -3.33% -4.88% -3.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alphabet and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Alphabet and Viant Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $257.64 billion 5.03 $76.03 billion $5.38 18.47 Viant Technology $224.13 million 1.18 -$7.74 million ($0.56) -7.79

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Viant Technology. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Viant Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Viant Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Alphabet has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viant Technology has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alphabet beats Viant Technology on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc. provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, platform, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Viant Technology

(Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel demand side platform for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile, which provides household insights for optimized bid decisions and touchpoint collection across consumer pathways, as well as offers holistic targeting and measurement across channels; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.