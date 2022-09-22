Head-To-Head Comparison: mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) & Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN)

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Resonate Blends and mPhase Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Resonate Blends alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Resonate Blends has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

18.0% of Resonate Blends shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of mPhase Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Resonate Blends and mPhase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonate Blends 3,881.02% -59.92% 494.82% mPhase Technologies -3.70% -1.43% -0.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Resonate Blends and mPhase Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonate Blends $30,000.00 50.08 -$4.87 million N/A N/A mPhase Technologies $30.67 million 0.17 $1.67 million N/A N/A

mPhase Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Resonate Blends.

Summary

Resonate Blends beats mPhase Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resonate Blends

(Get Rating)

Resonate Blends, Inc., a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, alerts, and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc. in December 2019. Resonate Blends, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California.

About mPhase Technologies

(Get Rating)

mPhase Technologies, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.