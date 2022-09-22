Head to Head Survey: OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) & Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OceanPal and Danaos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get OceanPal alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal N/A N/A N/A Danaos 81.06% 29.36% 16.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of OceanPal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Danaos shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Danaos $689.51 million 1.78 $1.05 billion $35.00 1.69

This table compares OceanPal and Danaos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for OceanPal and Danaos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A Danaos 0 1 2 0 2.67

Danaos has a consensus price target of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.66%. Given Danaos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Danaos is more favorable than OceanPal.

Dividends

OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Danaos pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Danaos pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Danaos has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Danaos beats OceanPal on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanPal

(Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels. The company is based in Athens, Greece.

About Danaos

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for OceanPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.