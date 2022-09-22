Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Down 7.7%

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 11,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,135,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

The stock has a market cap of $508.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 54.64% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duncan Gallagher purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,730.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,964 shares of company stock valued at $26,306. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 6.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 667.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

