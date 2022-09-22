HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.16 Million

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. HEdpAY has a market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $11,502.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEdpAY has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar. One HEdpAY coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00133156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.45 or 0.00729533 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00869364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEdpAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEdpAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEdpAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

