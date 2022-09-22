HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $180.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HEICO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on HEICO to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.14.

HEI stock opened at $150.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $165.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.95.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $569.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.44 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in HEICO by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

