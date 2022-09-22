HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.51

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 142449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HDELY. Societe Generale lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($65.31) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €56.00 ($57.14) to €47.00 ($47.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €43.50 ($44.39) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.92.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.
HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.
