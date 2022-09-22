Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) is Packer & Co Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Packer & Co Ltd cut its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Hess makes up about 31.7% of Packer & Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Packer & Co Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Hess worth $74,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Hess by 880.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on HES shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.08.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES opened at $119.45 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Hess’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

