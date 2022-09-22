HFG Advisors Inc. Buys 3,204 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 4.9% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.79. The stock had a trading volume of 35,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,360. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $53.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.01.

