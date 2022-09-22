HFG Advisors Inc. Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 131,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,574 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 4.6 %

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,735,763. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,045,866 shares of company stock worth $46,895,136 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

