HFG Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF makes up about 1.0% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTXN. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,999,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth $17,964,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,321.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,396,000 after acquiring an additional 610,515 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 933,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after acquiring an additional 420,918 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 383.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 391,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 310,843 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

FTXN stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.54. 10,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,520. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36.

