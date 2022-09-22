HFG Advisors Inc. Sells 1,544 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

HFG Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,096,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,599,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,122,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $89.90. 989,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,470,548. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average is $96.06. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $110.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

