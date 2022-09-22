Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.60.

Shares of HIBB stock traded down $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average is $48.89. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $101.65.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the second quarter worth $524,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 14.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

