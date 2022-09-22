Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 790,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,584,782. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

