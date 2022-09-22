Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

NYSE:NSC traded down $3.00 on Thursday, hitting $224.89. 21,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.74.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

