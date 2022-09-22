Highland Capital Management LLC Has $10.28 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,896 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $48,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $32.59. 836,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,124,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.