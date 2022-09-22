Highland Capital Management LLC Has $15.49 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises about 1.1% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $15,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 56.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,158 shares of company stock worth $11,581,956 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Trading Down 0.4 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

CI traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.93. The company had a trading volume of 53,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,339. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $296.29. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

