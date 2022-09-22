Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 195.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2,068.8% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.69. 275,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,855,403. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

