Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 878.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GLPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.59. 24,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,130. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

