Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.99. 8,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,809. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

