Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 231,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 316.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $25.07. 339,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,170,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

