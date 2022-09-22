Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.32. 362,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,027,869. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $154.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.81 and its 200-day moving average is $115.99.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

