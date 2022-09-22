Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 580 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,970 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAZZ stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.72.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,764 shares of company stock worth $7,619,938 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

