Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires 2,040 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in TJX Companies by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in TJX Companies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.39. The stock had a trading volume of 80,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,563. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

