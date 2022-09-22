Highland Private Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 458.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,302,000 after acquiring an additional 28,730 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $3.14 on Thursday, reaching $224.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,134. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

