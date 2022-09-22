Highland Private Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Highland Private Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $345.85. 123,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,240,274. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

