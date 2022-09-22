Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 382 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Highland Private Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,137 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 40.9% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 46,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,611 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,609,380. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $169.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.10.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

