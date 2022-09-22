HighPeak Energy, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HighPeak Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.04 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 24.13%.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HPK stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.62. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria acquired 2,313,744 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,007.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,813,744 shares in the company, valued at $168,855,007.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria purchased 2,313,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,007.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,813,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,855,007.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven W. Tholen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $246,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,323,753 shares of company stock worth $50,246,754 over the last 90 days. 88.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.