HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $23.00

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $23.79. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $201.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at HighPeak Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, CFO Steven W. Tholen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $246,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria purchased 2,313,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $50,000,007.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,813,744 shares in the company, valued at $168,855,007.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven W. Tholen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,323,753 shares of company stock worth $50,246,754 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,443,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,837,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.