Hive Dollar (HBD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $555,535.00

Hive Dollar (HBD) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Hive Dollar has a market capitalization of $27.38 million and approximately $555,535.00 worth of Hive Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005145 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hive Dollar has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hive Dollar alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010988 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hive Dollar Coin Profile

Hive Dollar’s genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Hive Dollar’s total supply is 27,569,478 coins. Hive Dollar’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks. The official website for Hive Dollar is hive.io. The official message board for Hive Dollar is medium.com/@hiveblocks.

Buying and Selling Hive Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.