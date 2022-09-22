Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Argus

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Argus from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,310 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,430 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,529,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after buying an additional 1,079,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

