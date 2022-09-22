Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.78-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.45 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Argus lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 153.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $244,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

